ICC Reveals Qualification Pathway for Major Upcoming Events

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the qualification pathway for the teams for the upcoming major events in a recent board meeting held in Dubai.

The qualification pathway for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 was confirmed with 12 teams qualifying automatically for the event. The top eight teams from the 2022 event will be joined by the two host Members, West Indies and USA plus the next highest ranked teams on the ICC Men’s T20 rankings table as of 14 November 2022.

If West Indies finish in the top eight in Australia later this year, three teams will progress based on rankings, and if outside the top eight two teams will qualify from the rankings table. The remaining eight spots will be decided through a regional qualification process with Africa, Asia, and Europe each qualifying two teams and Americas and East Asia Pacific (EAP) one each.

The qualification pathway for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was agreed upon. Eight teams will gain automatic qualification into the event, comprising the top three teams from each group of the 2023 event plus host (if not in the six) and the next highest ranked teams on the ICC Women’s T20 rankings table at a pre-determined date. The remaining two teams will be identified through the Women’s T20 World Cup global qualifier.

The qualification pathway for the eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup was also confirmed. The yet-to-be-determined host of the event will automatically qualify along with the next five highest placed teams at the end of the 22-25 ICC Women’s Championship (IWC). The remaining two teams will be identified through a global qualifying event between the four bottom-placed teams in the IWC plus an additional two teams from the ODI rankings.