ICC Announces Big Change in Playing Conditions for Test Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made some important decisions during its recent board members’ meeting in Dubai. According to details, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) was updated on the use of home umpires from July 2020 to February 2022 due to COVID.

ALSO READ ICC Rejects Ramiz Raja’s Super Series Involving India

The Committee acknowledged that the performance of home umpires was strong and had not affected games. The use of home umpires had also led to 12 members of the International Panel umpires making their Test match debut.

In line with a previous recommendation from the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, the CEC agreed that more neutral match officials should be utilized as travel restrictions are lifted while building on the success of the use of home umpires.

ALSO READ Mitchell Johnson Criticises Australian Superstars For Preferring IPL Over Pakistan Series

As such the structure for appointing match officials for the 2022-23 season will be as follows: