Mitchell Johnson Criticises Australian Superstars For Preferring IPL Over Pakistan Series

Former Australian pacer, Mitchell Johnson, has lashed out at players who missed the national duty for the money-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

While talking about the Australian red-ball skipper, Pat Cummins, who had skipped the white ball series in Pakistan for IPL, the left-arm pacer said that he sees no reason why Pat was playing for the IPL franchise instead of Australia in Pakistan.

“Give me one good reason why Pat Cummins was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in India this week instead of being in Pakistan playing for Australia? Well there are more than one million reasons but that does not make it right,” he stated.

Cummins led the Kangaroos to a 1-0 win in a historic Test series against Pakistan but skipped the remainder of the series for IPL where he scored a record-equalling 56 off 15 in the first match of the 2022 edition.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cricket Australia had asked some Australian star cricketers to not join IPL until April 5 when Pakistan and Australia played their last T20I but the likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins, and many more missed the white-ball leg in Pakistan.

“CA barred the Aussies from playing IPL until Wednesday, the day after Tuesday’s T20I match between Australia and Pakistan in Lahore. Nothing to see here. Who do they think they are kidding with childish cover-up? It is a very convenient arrangement all-round,” he added.

The left-arm pacer who was part of the 2015 World Cup-winning side further said that it is paramount for every Australian player who is centrally contracted to be available for the national duty.

“It is time for a blanket rule for all centrally contracted Australian players if you want to play in the IPL, then you have first got to be available for every game for your country,” He concluded.