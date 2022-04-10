Najam Sethi Likely to Replace Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman

The success of the No-Confidence Motion against Imran Khan has not only sent the sitting government home but will have a huge impact on almost all public departments. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), although a unanimous body, is likely to see a number of high-profile changes as well.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is also the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB and Ramiz Raja is likely to be replaced by former chairman, Najam Sethi, sources have revealed.

Once PML-N leader, Shehbaz Sharif comes into power as the next Prime Minister, a number of directors, as well as the Chairman, are likely to lose their seats.

Najam Sethi, who has served as PCB Chairman on three occasions, is the frontrunner for the post, however, it remains to be seen whether Ramiz Raja is ousted by the incoming government or tenders his resignation himself. In either case, the new premier will put forth a name for the post and it is highly likely that Najam Sethi will get the role.

Ramiz Raja and PCB CEO, Faisal Hasnain, are currently in Dubai for an important ICC Board meeting where they are set to propose the highly anticipated 4-nation Super Series involving India, Australia, and England on an annual basis with revenues to be shared by the involved boards.