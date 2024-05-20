Govt Set to Appoint FIA, Intelligence Officials in DISCOs to Stop Corruption

The federal government has decided to appoint officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and intelligence agencies in power distribution companies (DISCOs) to stop corruption.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the Power Division to appoint these officials. Deputy director-level officers of FIA will now be permanently appointed to DISCOs.

According to sources, the government has also decided to remove directors appointed on a political basis in DISCOs. Moreover, the FIA officers would also conduct inquiries against directors of distribution companies found involved in corrupt practices.

Back in March, the premier had directed to initiate immediate disciplinary action against the officers involved in electricity theft and its facilitation.

He said generation companies were a burden on the national exchequer and work should be started on their privatization at the earliest.

An amendment was brought in section 462(O) of the Pakistan Penal Code through an ordinance to make electricity theft a cognizable offense. Due to the anti-theft campaign in September last year, the rate of electricity theft had seen a considerable drop. The prime minister said under the anti-theft campaign, since September 2023, Rs. 57 billion were recovered.

During the campaign, 350 personnel of distribution companies were suspended for their bad performance or abetment.