PMC Opens Transfers on Vacant Seats in Medical and Dental Colleges

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has opened the window for first-year transfers on vacant seats in medical and dental colleges.

In a statement, the commission announced that all public and private medical and dental colleges will allow students to apply for the notified vacant seats with immediate effect.

“Any student enrolled in any medical or dental college may transfer to another college in the same program at the same level to a notified vacant seat available in the college, subject to any transfer rules prescribed by the affiliating university,” it said.

The PMC said that no medical or dental college has the right to restrict a student from leaving a college or applying for transfer. It also barred colleges from demanding a no-objection certificate (NOC) for such transfers.

“Any such act of restrictions or blocking a student from the transfer is illegal,” it said.

The commission instructed the colleges to display the list of all students applying for transfers (to or from the college) on their websites. It also asked the colleges to notify the final list of students who have transferred and the college from which the said students had transferred out to the authority by 30 April.

“No transfer will be accepted by a college to a vacant seat until reviewed by the Authority to ensure transparency. After review of the transfer lists submitted by each college and reconciling any complaints by students, transfers on vacant seats will be notified by the authority,” it said.

The PMC noted that all transfers on vacant seats for second-year to final-year students are also open and would be dealt with under Section 18 of the PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum, and Conduct) Regulations, 2021, (Amended).