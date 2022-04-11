Privatization Commission Proposes to Fix Chairman’s Tenure for 3 Years

The Privatization Commission has proposed to fix the Chairman of Privatisation Commission Saleem Ahmad’s tenure for three years.

Sources said that PC after the consultation with the Establishment Division has finalized the terms and Conditions of Appointment of Chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

The PC was established as a body corporate under the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000 (the Ordinance), promulgated in September 2000.

Saleem Ahmad has been appointed as Chairman, Privatisation Commission vide Establishment Division’s Notification No. 1/142/2008-E-6, dated January 19, 2022, after due approval of the Cabinet vide case no. 1156/39/2021 dated November 30, 2021. Pursuant to the above, Saleem Ahmad assumed the charge of the post of Chairman, Privatisation Commission w.e.f. February 13, 2022.

Further, the Chairman of, the Privatisation Commission has been granted the status of Minister of State, w.e.f. February 28, 2022, vide Cabinet Division’s Notification No. 3/3/2017-Min-I, dated March 01, 2022 However, his tenure of appointment under Section 7(5) of the Ordinance is yet to be determined.

Accordingly, it is proposed that the tenure of Saleem Ahmad, Chairman of Privatisation Commission may be fixed as three (03) years from the date of joining of Office.

Establishment Division has endorsed the aforesaid proposal vide O.M. no. F.No.1/142/2008-E-6 dated March 09, 2022 Approval of the Federal Cabinet is solicited for the proposal.