Salman Butt Questions Ramiz Raja’s Performance as PCB Chairman

Former cricketer, Salman Butt, questioned Ramiz Raja’s performance as PCB Chairman, saying he has not done anything except ‘fancy statements’. Salman Butt also claimed that Ramiz Raja kept him out of the commentary box.

Commenting on the rumors regarding Ramiz Raja’s resignation, Salman Butt claimed that he has no personal issues with the chairman, however, he has not accomplished anything worthwhile in his tenure.

The former cricketer said, “I don’t have any personal issues with him and I don’t care whether he remains and goes. But, tell me what he has done as PCB Chairman except for fancy statements. He needs to stick to one matter at a time, otherwise, things will remain the same.”

Salman Butt also said, “I started commentary, did a couple of tournaments too, learned a lot from fellow commentators who appreciated me. Then came Ramiz Raja as Chairman of PCB who has a special love for me. I was out of the commentary box because you need something more than experience in PCB.”

This is not the first time that the differences between Salman Butt and Ramiz Raja have surfaced. The two former cricketers seem to never get along with each other as they have openly criticized each other in the past as well.