Babar Azam Bags Another Big ICC Award

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been announced as the player of the month for March 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Babar was named the player of the month ahead of the likes of Pat Cummins, and Kraigg Brathwaite.

Babar was exceptional for the Men in Green in all three formats during the past month. While his exploits in Tests did not bring a positive result for Pakistan against Australia, his player of the series performance in the three-match ODI series led Pakistan to a historic series win over the Kangaroos.

The 27-year old played three Tests in the series against Australia during the past month. He finished as the third-highest scorer in the series as he scored 390 runs at an average of 78.00. He played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket history in the fourth innings of the second Test at National Stadium Karachi as he saved the match for Pakistan with sensational innings of 196.

In the two ODIs he played in the month, he scored a half-century and a century. Overall in 7 innings in both the formats, the stylish batter scored two centuries and three half-centuries. Babar scored 561 runs at an average of 80.14 in 5 matches and 7 innings.