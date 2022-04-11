Xiaomi Launches a Mini Thermos Flask for Only $17

Over the past few years, Xiaomi has gained recognition as not only a leading electronic manufacturer but also a brand that delivers clever eco-friendly home products with great value for money. From LED bulbs to garment steamers, the company seems to be working tirelessly to innovate the everyday life of its users.

Now, Xiaomi has added a brand new product to its home essentials range, in the Chinese market. This latest addition is a 500ml Xiaomi-branded Mini Thermos Flask priced at $17.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mini Thermos Flask features an ergonomic greyish white matte finish and a minimalistic “XIAOMI” logo upfront. While this isn’t a self-heating electric flask, its high-end build quality does give the product some edge.

The Xiaomi Mini Thermos Flask’s interior is built with a high-quality 316-Grade Stainless Steel and the exterior is 304-Grade Stainless Steel. According to Xiaomi, both stainless steel materials are known to have chemically inert and water repellent properties, which allows for easier cleaning of the flask.

The specifications further claim that the flask will be able to keep hot liquids warm at 40 degrees Celsius and above for 6 hours, while cold liquids will stay cool at 18 degrees Celsius and below for 6 hours.

Technology-wise, the Xiaomi Mini Thermos Flask is not one of Xiaomi’s IoT devices, as it can not connect to a smartphone app. Additionally, for its initial sales in China, the company is bundling a thermos flask carrying case with the purchase of the Xiaomi Mini Thermos Flask.