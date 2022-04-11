Zong Partners with OPay to Increase Availability of Mobile Recharge

Zong 4G has joined hands with OP Digital Services Pvt. Ltd (OPay) to integrate the mobile top-up facility in OPay’s point of sale (POS) terminals.

Through this collaboration, OPay will ensure that customers have the availability of mobile recharge at more locations such as shopping malls, pharmacies, etc., and will help merchants to increase customer engagement in their respective locations.

This partnership will help both organizations in moving forward in their mission to provide digital solutions to their customers. It is also the first time that a POS service provider will enable merchants to provide mobile top-up services through its physical touchpoints.

This new addition to OPay’s services will also enable merchants to serve their customers with new smart POS solutions which will be offered through the agent network with the objective of creating a positive impact on financial inclusion.

“We’re happy to have partnered with OP Digital Services to help Zong customers recharge their mobile balance more conveniently at more retailers,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

“The development is also in-line with both organizations’ mission of digital and financial enablement in Pakistan through which merchants will also see increased customer engagement,” the spokesperson added.

“Partnering with a cellular and digital services giant like Zong will help us reach out to more customers across Pakistan, facilitating them in topping up their mobile balance with more convenience,” shared Qaiser Sheikh, Director Partnerships at OPay Pakistan.

He added, “We share the goals of digitalization in Pakistan and that very motto has brought the two organizations closer.”

OPay is a fintech company based out of Beijing with a presence across Africa and Asia, and a valuation of over US$ 2 billion.

It is a one-stop mobile-based platform for payment, transportation, food & grocery delivery, and other important services in everyday life. Millions of users rely on OPay every day to send and receive money and pay bills among other services.

Zong 4G is the digital partner for the Pakistani youth and is leading Pakistan to a new era of connectivity and opportunities. Being a customer-centric company offering innovative solutions and services, Zong is leaving no stone unturned to address the needs of the digitally savvy generation.

With 14,000+ 4G towers and the best data and value-added services, Zong 4G proves to be the network of choice for millions of young people.