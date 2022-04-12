Aaron Finch Reveals Who Has the Best Cover Drive in World Cricket

Australia’s limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch, believes that Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, have the best cover drives in world cricket.

Both Babar and Kohli are widely regarded as two of the finest players in cricket currently and their amazing technique and flamboyant style have won their millions of fans. The two have often been compared for possessing the best cover drive in cricket, an opinion shared by Finch as well.

Finch revealed his favorite cover drivers in the world in a question and answer session on Twitter. Finch took over the official account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to engage with the fans of the team.

A cricket fan asked Finch about who he thinks plays the best cover drive in the world, to which Finch responded with the names of the two brilliant batters. Finch stated that it is an absolute treat to watch both these guys play the cover drive.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – it’s an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot 👌 📷: ICC https://t.co/cvqWUfisZp pic.twitter.com/qbGdSoym46 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 12, 2022

Finch is set to represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing tournament. So far, he has not played a single match in the competition due to Australia’s tour of Pakistan. He is expected to be included in their next encounter in the competition.

