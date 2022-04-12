Rashid Latif Reveals the Only Legendary Pakistani Who’s Better Than Babar Azam

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has labeled Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam as “the Bradman and Lara of this era” and considers him ahead of former Pakistan greats like Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and other legendary figures.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Latif said “I had tweeted back in 2019. We were on a tour of England. I had written everyone’s name whom I had played with – Miandad, Wasim, Waqar, Inzamam, Yousuf, Younus, Saqlain. But he is ahead of them all. I am talking about a long time ago. He’s obviously become a big player since,” he said.

While commenting on Babar’s skills, Latif said that one batter whom he had watched very closely was Saeed Anwar who was undoubtedly a charismatic player and in his opinion, only he was a better batter than Azam.

“I’ll talk about Saeed (Anwar). There hasn’t been a batter quite like him. Undoubtedly, the best batter Pakistan has ever produced. I have seen him from up close and trust me, he was a charismatic player. He hardly would practice. So, to compare eras wouldn’t be fair”, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Saeed Anwar had played 55 Tests and 247 ODIs for Pakistan, and held the record for the highest individual score of 194 in ODI cricket against India for 13 years. He is the most stylish opener the world has ever seen.

Talking about the difference between the two eras, Latif said, “Today there are five fielders inside the circle. Back then, there used to be four. Anwar or Inzamam would eat the bowlers if one fielder was less outside the circle. They were greats of that era. He (Babar) is the Bradman and Lara of this era. That’s the thing.”

Since making his debut, Babar has piled up 2,851 runs in 40 Test matches for Pakistan, 4,261 runs in 86 ODIs, and 2,686 runs in 74 T20Is.

Earlier last week, Latif also said that he can win the World Cup with Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and nine pieces of wood.