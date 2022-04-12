NHA Recommends Revised PC-I for Construction of Chitral-Chashma-Doraha Road

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the “Revised PC-I for Construction of Chitral – Garam Chashma – Doraha Pass Road (82.5km)” at the cost of Rs. 13.631.49 billion to the CDWP/ECNEC for approval.

According to the official minutes of the Board meeting exclusively available with ProPakistani, Chairman NHA, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, presided over the meeting.

The NHA Board also recommended the second Revised PC-I for the completion of the remaining works of the second carriageway of the Torkham Jalalabad Road Project in Afghanistan (74.767 Km), amounting to Rs. 11.114 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The Board further directed that the cost of the proposed foreign allowance to the NHA employees be deleted in the 2nd revised PC-I and supervision charges to the consultant be paid on an actual deployment basis.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km) on EPC/Turnkey Mode, amounting to Rs. 33.270.60 billion (+2.92 percent) to the 1st revised PC-I of the project on a 100 percent PSDP basis for approval by CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the Extension of Time-2, in the “Contract for Dualization and Improvement of Pindi Gheb-Jand-Kohat Road, Upgradation /Dualization of Motorway Link from Kohat via Jand (Package-3),” to M/s KNK-SKB (JV) of Khushalgarh–Kohat Road 38.06 km (Package-III) from October 01, 2021, till April 30, 2022 (7 months) with financial effect of Rs. 531.869 million.

The NHA Executive Board approved the following:

Construction Cost of Rs.4.080 billion for construction of Speena Morr Bypass (11.8 Km 4 lane new construction) determined after detailed design on contract rates. Re-appropriating of BOQ by utilizing the saving of Rs.1.75 Billion determined by “The Engineer” of the project as per actual site requirement. Variation Order No. 01 for Dualization & Improvement of Indus Highway Package-2 Karak to Kohat, including Speena Morr Bypass (11.8 Km) amounting to Rs.2.329 Billion- (having an overall aggregate increase of 19.50 percent above the original contract price), already approved by the NHA Executive Board in its 346th meeting held on January 11, 2021.

The NHA Executive Board approved the Annulment of the ongoing bidding process and delegated the powers for procurement of Operation, Maintenance & Management Contracts of Bus Bays to the Zonal offices. The Board directed as follows:

Setting the reserve price for the next procurement of bus bays on a seven days count by the local office. Procurement is to be held at the local maintenance unit. Formal approval of contracts will be given by the respective zonal member. Procurement should be completed in two months.

Meanwhile, the local maintenance office keeps continuing the operation. The Board further directed that the design of standardized model bus bays be made in collaboration with NTRC and NH&MP. The standardized model shall be implemented on a bus bay as a pilot project.