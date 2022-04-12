Traffic Police Warns Against Going to 8 Dangerous Locations in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police department has highlighted 8 locations across the provincial capital that are highly prone to accidents and has begun taking thorough steps to eliminate the problem.

According to a recent report, these ‘dark spots’ are as follows:

Natha Khan Bus Stop on Shara Faisal

Federal Urdu University Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus on University Road

Baloch Colony Flyover on Shaheed-e-Millat Road

Ali Enterprises Garments Factory on Baldia Town Hub River Road

Noras Chowrangi on Manghopir Road

SITE Avenue near State Avenue near Meezan Bank

Dua Hotel on Maripur Road

Qasim Textile Mills at Quaidabad

The report suggests that the authorities have witnessed at least three accidents at each of these spots over the last few months. While talking to The Express Tribune, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Ahmed Nawaz claimed that he pointed out these ‘dark spots’ after he assumed his new position.

He added that the SPs are now observing and ensuring preventive measures at these spots. He said that fatal accidents on Hub River Road and Mauripur Road were due to heavy traffic, whereas those on university roads are due to trucks colliding with motorcyclists.

Nawaz further highlighted that most fatalities occur in motorcycle accidents. Of those deaths, over 90 percent happened because the victims did not wear helmets, he added.

Nawaz further stated a lack of proper infrastructure is the main reason for fatal accidents in the city. He underlined subpar roads, sewage systems, utility holes on main highways, parking systems, encroachments, road openings, and traffic signals as key contributors to the problem.

He claimed to have reached out to relevant departments as well to address the situation.