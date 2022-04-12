PM Shehbaz Calls Emergency Meeting with Leading Economists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called an emergency meeting of economic experts , a day after taking the oath, to examine the country’s present financial issues.

Assuming his duties, the prime minister presided over a meeting attended by leading economists, where they discussed ways and means to restore the country’s financial health.

The premier was briefed on the national balance sheet and budget deficit figures. Important choices are expected to be made in accordance with the experts’ advice.

A summit will also be held in the next few days to discuss the suggestions of the economic experts.