Customers Without CNICs to Pay More For Sugar at Utility Stores

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has set the condition for customers to show their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) at store counters to buy products under the Ramadan relief package. It has also increased the prices of sugar and ghee for customers who will not present their CNICs.

For customers without CNICs, the price of sugar will go up by Rs. 9 per kg to cost Rs. 94 per kg, and the price of one kg of ghee will be elevated by Rs. 195 per kg to cost Rs. 455 per kg.

ALSO READ Food Prices Skyrocket in Ramadan

The management of the utility stores had approved a subsidy on 19 items, including flour, sugar, and ghee, for Ramadan but it has now mandated the presentation of CNICs for customers to avail it.

According to utility stores officials, a kg of sugar will cost Rs. 85 per kg on CNICs across the country under the Ramadan package. Similarly, a kg of ghee will cost Rs. 260 on CNIC.

ALSO READ Utility Stores Increase Prices of Basin and Rice Before Ramazan

The utility stores management had announced a Ramadan relief package of Rs. 8.28 billion under the previous government which allows each citizen to get a maximum subsidy of Rs. 3,000 per month on shopping of Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000.