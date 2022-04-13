Ex-Captain Urges Sri Lankan Stars to Leave IPL and Support Their Country

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka has been experiencing a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of people.

During this testing time, former cricketer, Arjuna Ranatunga, has urged all the Sri Lankan players, who are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to come and stand in support of their country.

“I really don’t know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven’t spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government.”

“These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest,” he said.

The World Cup-winning captain said that he does not want to mention their names but they all know what is going on in their country and they all should skip the tournament and support their country.

“I am sure you all know who are the players, playing in the IPL. I don’t want to mention but I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests,” said the former cricketer.

The former cricketer who is also a minister said that the current circumstances are not political and everyone should think about the country while keeping their business aside.

“When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It’s just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue,” he added.