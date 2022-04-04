New Zealand Leapfrogs Pakistan in Latest ICC World Cup Super League Standings

New Zealand have climbed up over Pakistan in the eighth spot in the latest ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table after their convincing victory against the Netherlands in the third ODI between the two sides.

The Kiwis won the third ODI by 115 runs with Will Young and Martin Guptill scoring scintillating centuries. The Netherlands were unable to chase down a target of 334 despite a solid start by their veteran opener, Stephan Myburgh, who scored a half-century in the final ODI match of his career.

The match was also the final match of Ross Taylor’s career. He brought an end to a glittering 16-year career as he said goodbye to international cricket.s

As a result of New Zealand’s win, Pakistan have moved down just outside the coveted eight spots while the Netherlands are still at the bottom of the table. The Men in Green will be looking to quickly move ahead of New Zealand as they prepare to take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series in June.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will travel to Ireland in their next assignment in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. The three-match series between Ireland and New Zealand will take place in July of this year.

Pakistan and New Zealand will also face off against each other in a three-match series later in the year as the Kiwis travel to Pakistan for a historic tour.

Here is the updated points table for ODI World Cup Super League: (4 April)