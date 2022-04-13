FIFA Launches New Free Live Streaming Platform for Football Fans

FIFA+ delivers live domestic league games from around the globe, match stats, the greatest archive in international football, premium original content, immersive global storytelling, and much more. Over 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches will be streamed on FIFA+ in 2022, totaling over 40,000 matches.

The first slate of FIFA+ Originals will feature Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze, and Carli Lloyd, among others.

Launching today, FIFA+ will provide access to live football matches from every corner of the world, interactive games, news, tournament information, ground-breaking, unrivaled video content delivering truly global storytelling around the men’s and women’s game, and much more.

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratization of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

By the end of 2022, FIFA+ will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100 Member Associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches. FIFA+ offers live coverage from Europe’s topflight leagues to previously unserved competitions from around the world in men’s, women’s, and youth football. From launch, 1,400 matches will be live-streamed monthly on FIFA+, rising rapidly.

FIFA+ Archive

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA+ will be home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ match ever recorded on camera, totaling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. For the first time ever, this entire archive will be available to fans.

Fans will have the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals, and magical moments all in one place. The FIFA+ Archive will launch with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s, with many more to come throughout the year.

Match Centre, News, and Gaming

The Match Centre will allow football fans to immerse themselves in rich football data across 400 men’s competitions and 65 women’s competitions.

A daily feed of news from around the world of men’s and women’s football will also complement and offer additional updates. Throughout the year, fans will enjoy interactive games including votes, quizzes, fantasy games, and predictors.

FIFA+ Originals

FIFA+ will also provide unrivaled content delivering global storytelling around the men’s and women’s game. It will feature full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts – localized into 11 languages, telling stories from local grassroots to national teams and footballing heroes past and present from more than 40 countries.

The content on the FIFA+ platform will continue to grow and evolve in 2022, providing fresh, globally relevant as well as localized content across the year.

From launch, FIFA+ will be available across all web and mobile devices, and across a range of connected devices soon. It will be available in five language editions (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish), with an additional six languages to follow in June of 2022۔