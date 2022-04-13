KP Govt to Launch Digital Training Program for Women

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch a digital training program for 3,000 women across the province.

According to the Department of Science and Information Technology, Rs. 80 million have been allocated for this project.

“The goal is to empower 3,000 women of KP with skills – like graphic designing, social media marketing, WordPress design & development, blogging, content writing, and digital tools for productivity – and promote the financial independence of these women by providing them employment opportunities through digital jobs,” an official privy to the development said.

Last year, the provincial government, with the support of the World Bank, spent Rs. 840 million on a new startup project to impart IT training to 25,000 people in the province for generating more employment opportunities.

The project also included training of 3,000 women to help them start their own businesses in the province under the startup project.

Speaking about the project, Minister for Science and Technology, Atif Khan, had said that practical steps are being taken to empower women economically.

“Furthermore, the provincial government will also create three special technology zones (STZs) to create employment opportunities in science and technology,” he had said, adding that the zones will be constructed in Mardan, Haripur, and Peshawar districts.