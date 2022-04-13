Metro to Begin Peshawar Morr-to-Airport Service in Five Days: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Newly appointed Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced the commencement of Metro bus service between Peshawar Morr and Islamabad Airport in five days.

According to a Media report, Sharif has ordered immediate completion of important operational elements for the service to begin. He issued instructions to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA), and National Highway Authority (NHA) in this regard.

In 2017, former PM Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the project and set a deadline of up-until 2018 for its completion. However, due to “operational difficulties” the project’s completion got delayed by about 4 years.

More Buses Enroute

Earlier this month, CDA requested the aid of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) for the timely procurement of 30 buses from China for the Metro Bus Project.

A spokesperson for Metro Bus Service told Dawn that the buses were originally scheduled to arrive on March 15, 2022. However, their shipment from China has been postponed. He added that:

We have requested PNSC to help CDA. As per agreement, bringing buses from China is the responsibility of the contractor but PNSC’s help was sought in this regard as currently due to Covid-19 issues, the contractor is facing difficulty in getting space in ships.

An officer highlighted that the buses will arrive in a month. He added that the shipment is yet to depart from China and once it does, it will reach Pakistani shores in two weeks.

Then the buses will remain at the docks for two more weeks on account of customs clearance. Therefore, the service cannot be mobilized before the end of April, he implied.

The Metro Bus Service will have to rely on its old fleet of buses if it begins operations in five days.