New Govt Takes U-Turn on Increment in Salaries of Govt Employees

The federal government has apparently backtracked on its decision of raising the salaries of its employees by 10% just a day after announcing the good news.

Addressing a press conference, former Finance Minister and General Secretary PML-N Sindh, Miftah Ismail, said that the salaries of government employees were increased by 15% in February this year by the previous government.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Team to Tour Sri Lanka Despite Economic Crisis

Therefore, the salaries of the government employees will not be raised again immediately. However, the issue of increasing the salaries of government employees will be considered before the next budget, which is expected to be presented in the National Assembly in June.

There is no U-turn. Since fed govt employees’ salaries were raised a couple of months ago, we are not raising them again. However their salary issues will be considered in the next budget. Meanwhile we raised pensions of retired govt employees. I hope this clarifies any confusion https://t.co/3V84EFufCm — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 13, 2022

On the other hand, the decision to increase the pensions of retired government employees by 10% will not be reversed and the revised pensions have taken effect from 1 April.

The development is contrary to the announcement made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his inaugural speech after securing the majority of the National Assembly earlier this week.

The premier had clearly announced a 10% increase in the salaries and pensions of serving and retired government employees respectively. To recall, he never said that the increment in salaries would be considered in the next budget.

ALSO READ Russian Woman Arrested for Using Martial Arts Skills on Pakistani Police Officer

In fact, PM Shehbaz seems to be sticking to his word as suggested by one of his tweets. Taking to Twitter last night, PM Shehbaz penned that he has already ordered the implementation of the initiatives announced during his address in the National Assembly.

I have ordered the implementation of the various initiatives I announced yesterday during my address at the floor of the National Assembly. Our government will work for the well-being of all, day in and day out. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 12, 2022

Certainly, the lack of coordination on such an important issue among the leaders of the ruling party is evident. PM Shehbaz must step forward and address the issue himself.