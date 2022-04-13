Pakistan Cricket Team to Tour Sri Lanka Despite Economic Crisis

Pakistan national team is all set to visit Sri Lanka for Test and ODI series in July-August this year and will extend their visit for the T20 Asia Cup, starting in the first week of September. The confirmation comes amid a severe financial crisis in Sri Lanka with the island nation defaulting on its $51 billion external debt.

According to the details, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be playing two Tests and three ODIs in the series just before the Asia Cup. However, the dates and venues will be finalized later.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has a packed schedule in the upcoming 12 months. Before the Sri Lanka series and Asia Cup, Pakistan will be hosting West Indies in June for a three-match ODI series.

Pakistan will be also participating in the two mega events in the next year or so including the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, and will also be playing a bilateral series against Afghanistan, the Netherlands, England, and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Pakistan concluded a full-fledged series against Australia at home where Pakistan won the ODI leg by 2-1 while Australia claimed the Test series by 1-0 along with a one-off T20I.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed COVID-19 restrictions, including the bio-secure bubble, during the upcoming West Indies series as the infection rate has dropped significantly in the country.

After completing the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan will also host England for seven T20I matches before the World Cup in Australia this year.