PM Shahbaz to Inaugurate New Metro Service in Islamabad

Prime Minister Mr. Shahbaz Sharif intends to inaugurate the Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport by the end of the week, revealed sources from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to CDA officials, the test run was successfully completed yesterday, and it will continue running for the next two to three days.

ALSO READ IMF’s Critical Tax Requirement Likely to Create Problems for New Govt in The Upcoming Budget

The CDA took the bus from Rawalpindi to Islamabad Metro Bus Authority for the test run. The authority has decided to take 15 to 20 buses from Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Authority to make Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus service operational.

The authority has ordered 30 buses from a Chinese bus maker, half of which are set to be shipped to Pakistan, and the remaining are in the final phase of manufacturing. The buses ordered for Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service will reach Pakistan in the first week of May. Until then, the additional buses available with the Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro Bus Authority will be used to make this track operational.

According to CDA, arrangements will be made to make this bus service fully operational in four days. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will formally inaugurate the metro bus services from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service on Saturday or Sunday.

ALSO READ Uncertainty Surrounds FBR with Top Officials Expecting Major Reshuffle

It may be recalled that the plan to run the Metro bus service from Peshawar Mor to the New Islamabad Airport has been pending for four years.