Uncertainty Surrounds FBR with Top Officials Expecting Major Reshuffle

There is a wait-and-see policy at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in anticipation of massive reshuffling in the tax machinery in the coming days.

ProPakistani talked to a number of senior tax officials working at the FBR Headquarters to have an update on the current budget exercise. A top official on the condition of anonymity informed ProPakistani that there is uncertainty at the Board’s level. All senior tax officials have adopted a wait-and-see policy which has hampered the ongoing budget preparation exercise.

Tax authorities have been engaged in routine meetings at the FBR House, but the situation is not clear whether the current team of FBR will continue or change. Tax officials on the position of FBR Members are uncertain about the future of their current slots.

Tax officials are expecting large-scale transfers and postings at the FBR headquarters and field levels.