SBP Announces Revised Ramadan Timings and Working Days for Banks

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has notified six days working week with the following office hours during the month of Ramadan, which shall also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs:
|Days
|Office Hours
|Monday to Thursday and Saturday
|08:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(Prayer break from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
|Friday
|08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break)
Banks / MFBs are further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing:
|Days
|Office Hours
|Monday to Thursday and Saturday
|08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
(without break)
|Friday
|08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (without break)
However, except Friday, banks/MFBs may observe extended business (banking) hours for public dealing from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break) as per their business requirements.
The above timings shall come into force with immediate effect and remain to continue unless modified or withdrawn.