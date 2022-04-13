SBP Announces Revised Ramadan Timings and Working Days for Banks

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has notified six days working week with the following office hours during the month of Ramadan, which shall also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs:

Days Office Hours Monday to Thursday and Saturday 08:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Prayer break from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.) Friday 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break)

Banks / MFBs are further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing:

Days Office Hours Monday to Thursday and Saturday 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break) Friday 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (without break)

However, except Friday, banks/MFBs may observe extended business (banking) hours for public dealing from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break) as per their business requirements.

The above timings shall come into force with immediate effect and remain to continue unless modified or withdrawn.