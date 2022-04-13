Xiaomi Launches a Smart Fan for $78

Xiaomi has recently introduced its MIJIA Smart DC Floor-standing Fan. The new product is only launching in China for now with a crowdfunding price tag of $67 but will retail for $78 later.

One of the key selling features of this latest tech is its ability to effectively circulate air to the entire house within a span of 2 minutes, thanks to its large air volume of 29m3/min.

The fan comes with an automatic rotating head having an ultra-wide angle of rotation, as well as a built-in Hall sensor that supports horizontal 150-degree, vertical 90-degree dual-axis automatic rotation, and a multi-angle wide sweep to reach a larger area. When the fan is turned off, the head returns to its resting position.

Additionally, the device can monitor relative humidity, air temperature, and dew point in a room by using built-in high-precision temperature and humidity sensors. In smart mode and sleep mode, it can automatically adjust the gear and wind speed according to different indoor environmental conditions.

Like other Xiaomi smart home appliances, you can also link the MIJIA Smart fan to other Xiaomi appliances, including dehumidifiers, air conditioners, humidifiers, heaters, and more. You can also fine-tune the 100-degree wind block through the Mijia app, simultaneously.