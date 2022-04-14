AIOU Relaunches English Access Microscholarship Program

In collaboration with the US Consulate General Lahore, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has relaunched the English Access Microscholarship Program (EAMP) in Gujranwala.

EAMP is a two-year after-school English-language and leadership program. The program envisions training talented 13- to 20-year-old students from underprivileged backgrounds.

According to details, 800 students had applied for the second batch of EAMP. 100 students, including 50 girls and 50 boys, have been selected for EAMP after a written test and interview.

The selected candidates will receive free EAMP classes, which will be held after school hours at AIOU’s Regional Campus in the city. The successful candidates will also receive a certificate issued by the US Consulate General Lahore.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Saira Maqbool, EAMP Gujranwala’s program coordinator, said that AIOU has also purchased 100 hi-tech tablets, which will be distributed among the selected students.

The US launched EAMP in 2004, aiming to develop excellent English language, communication, and leadership skills among the youth from disadvantaged communities. So far, approximately 150,000 students from over 80 countries, including Pakistan, have benefitted from the initiative.