Oppo Reno8 Will be World’s First to Come With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 [Leak]

Oppo Reno8 series is rumored to house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 as well as Dimensity SoCs paired with MariSilicon X ISP. If true, this will make Reno8 the first phone to house the unannounced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The leak comes from tipster Digital Chíat Station, who also gave insights into one of the phones in the series with model number PGAM10.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.55” OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come with a triple camera unit with a 50MP primary camera (IMX766), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor.

PGAM10 will also have a 32MP selfie snapper. Featuring an in-display fingerprint reader, it will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W charging.

The smartphone is likely to be the first featuring the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset will feature four Cortex-A710 and four A510 cores, along with a last-gen GPU, an Adreno 662.

MediaTek chips featured in the Oppo Reno8 models may likely be the Dimensity 8000/8100 that use the older A78 and A55 cores and an updated Mali-G610 GPU. The series could also sport the Dimensity 9000 with X2, A710, and A510 CPU cores and the high-end, Mali-G710 GPU.

Oppo is expected to unveil the Reno8 series next month, almost a year after the launch of the Reno6 series.