Pokemon GO Developers Announce New Digital Pet Collection Game

By Alyshai | Published Apr 14, 2022 | 11:21 am

American software development company Niantic, best known for developing the augmented reality (AR) mobile games Ingress and Pokemon GO, has announced a new collection-based AR game, called Peridot.

The game is a cross between Tamagotchi and Pokemon GO, where users can raise and unlock new forms of adorable mystical pets, take them out on walks and interact with them.

The company unveiled a teaser trailer offering a quick glimpse into the Peridot world. User interface screenshots were also shared illustrating the gameplay.
Users will be able to breed their pets in-game, similar to Pokemon GO. They can also take their pets out for a walk, just like in Pikmin Bloom. The company is taking lessons and mechanics from previous releases and combining them into the upcoming game.

Niantic has already opened pre-registration for the game on their website.

The developers are expected to soft-launch the game soon for both Android and iOS in select- territories. Niantic states that the beta phase will be used to gather feedback to perfect the game until its official release.

