Target Killing Incident Reported at Islamabad’s Busiest Highway in Broad Daylight

Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire at a vehicle on one of the busiest highways of Islamabad in broad daylight earlier today, resulting in the death of one individual.

According to details, the incident occurred under the bridge of Zero Point Interchange, the converging point of Faisal Avenue and Islamabad Expressway.

Rescue teams along with Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, and other senior officials reached the spot immediately.

While the victim’s body was shifted to the nearest hospital where he was confirmed dead, forensic teams of ICT Police gathered evidence from the crime scene.

IG ICT Police, Ahsan Younas, said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified attackers and further investigation is underway. The IG reiterated to use all available resources to trace the attackers at the earliest.

Incidents of targeted killing such as this one are rare in Islamabad. Certainly, today’s incident has raised a lot of questions on the operational readiness of the patrolling squads of ICT Police.