Videos of PML-N Leader’s Guards Beating a Serving Army Officer Go Viral

The bodyguards of MPA Punjab and PML-N leader, Khawaja Salman Rafique, allegedly brutally tortured and injured a senior official of the Pakistan Army in a road rage incident in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Major Haris, who belongs to 126 L/C, was going to Iqbal Town from Garden Town. Around 5 PM, a white Land Cruiser lost control and hit Major Haris’ car near Cavalry Ground.

The driver of the Land Cruiser initially fled the scene. Major Haris tried to chase and confront the driver, which enraged the latter who parked the vehicle in front of Major Haris’ car near Masood Hospital.

Around 3 to 4 occupants of the Land Cruiser got out and started hitting Major Haris’s car with iron rods. After this, the attackers pulled Major Haris out of his vehicle and started beating him.

The public gathered and intervened after a while, saving Major Haris from the goons. The crowd tried to catch the attackers but they sped away in their Land Cruiser with the registration number AHL 800. They also took away Major Haris’ iPhone with them.

While the Major’s car got severely damaged, he reportedly suffered a fractured arm. He was initially treated by Rescue 1122 on the scene and was later shifted to CMH Lahore.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. These visuals contain strong language and violence, therefore, viewer discretion is advised.

Welcome to Purana Pakistan. Khawaja Salman Rafique of PMLN along with his guards beat up a serving Major, Major Haris, on Feroze Pur Road, Lahore Major transferred to CMH in extremely critical condition and a broken arm. He was beaten with steel rods.@OfficialDGISPR enjoy🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ogiEBTCpLL — سیاسی لفنٹر ™ (@Siyasi_lafanter) April 13, 2022

Torture on Major Haris by PMLN leader Salman Rafiq's guards at Ferozpur road Lahore. pic.twitter.com/Yqln8c9dgK — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 14, 2022

Today PMLN's Khawaja Salman Rafique's guards tortured a serving ISI Major Haris on Ferozpur Road Lahore and ran away. The officer's arm is fractured. In footage you can see these goons. They have gone insane after getting into power. Who will stop them?#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/tZGZdK5HKJ — Ifrah Bukhari 🇵🇰 (@S_IfrahBukhari) April 13, 2022

In a Tweet, senior journalist Arshad Sharif claimed that Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman were also present at the scene but in a different vehicle a few meters away.

پاکستان آرمی کے میجر حارث کو ن لیگ کے رہنما کے گارڈز نے بہیمانہ تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا جس سے انکا بازو ٹوٹ گیا- میرا یہ بھائی سیاچین پر بملک کا دفاع کر چکا ہے-

سلمان رفیق،حافظ نعمان اگلی گاڑی میں تھے جب انکے گارڈز نے میجر حارث کو مارا- افسوسناک-

#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/yKpXxyJZbe — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) April 13, 2022

On the other hand, Khawaja Salman Rafique rejected Arshad Sharif’s claim and said that he travels without guards and has nothing to do with the incident.

سوشل میڈیا پر پی ٹی آئی ٹرولزکیجانب سےاور انکے حامی چینل پر ایک حساس ادارے کے افسر پر میری موجودگی میں میرے گارڈز کے ھاتھوں تشددکے حوالہ سے پھیلایا جانیوالا مواد بے بنیاد جھوٹ اور لغو ھے-

واضح رھے کہ میں بغیر گارڈز کے سفر کرتاھوں – میراایسے کسی واقعہ سے کوٸ تعلق نہ ھے- — Khawaja Salman Rafique (@SalmanRafiquePK) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Garden Town police have been actively working on the case. So far, police have arrested 3 out of 4 attackers—visible in the visuals above. Raids are being carried out to arrest the fourth attacker and further investigation is underway.