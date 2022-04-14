Here’s When Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad Airport Will Start

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif questioned the four-year delay in the completion of the Metro Bus project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport during a visit to the Metro Bus Service in Islamabad this morning.

He was briefed about the project by officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Highway Authority (NHA) and said that Rs. 16 billion has been spent on the project and the delay is disappointing.

The premier has ordered to form a committee to investigate the delay.

He was also informed that the Metro bus service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport will commence on Saturday, 16 April after taking fifteen buses from the Punjab Metro Bus Authority and that the buses for this project will be available by 5 May.

PM Sharif also noted the Metro bus service should have the facility for passengers to carry luggage and ordered the establishment of a Metro bus station on the motorway.

Furthermore, PML-N Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that PM Sharif wants the Metro bus service to be made free for commuters during Ramadan, and the immediate preparation of the Bhara Kahu and Rawat routes.

She added that the premier has insisted upon quality traveling facilities for the residents of Islamabad and its adjoining areas.