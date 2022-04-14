These Are Five Best Selling Cars of March 2022

The auto industry continues to boast amazing sales despite the recent price hikes, witnessing a huge surge in March 2022. The big three, in particular, recorded strong sales figures.

Overall, the following cars stood out as the best sellers of March 2022:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United Motors do not reveal their monthly vehicle sales. Hence, they are not included in this list.

#5: Toyota Yaris

Once the best-selling sedan in Pakistan, Toyota Yaris has been witnessing slow sales lately. Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 1,905 units of Yaris last month, which allowed it to break into this month’s top five sellers’ list.

#4: Honda City

The 6th generation Honda City holds its position among the five best-selling cars despite being the most expensive subcompact sedan. According to a reliable source, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold 1,987 units of the City in March 2022, making it the 4th best-selling sedan in Pakistan.

#3: Suzuki WagonR

Suzuki WagonR has climbed up from 5th to 3rd spot for the first time in 2022. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 2,104 units of the Wagon R in March 2022, allowing it to snatch the 3rd spot from Honda City.

#2: Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla has grabbed the ‘best selling sedan’ title in Pakistan for the 3rd consecutive time in 2022 by handily beating both, Honda City and Toyota Yaris. Toyota IMC sold 3,490 units of the Corolla in March 2022, making it the 2nd best-selling car of the month.

#1: Suzuki Alto

A winner by a landslide, Suzuki Alto continues its unstoppable reign as the best-selling car in Pakistan.

In March 2022, PSMC sold 9,814 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 3rd consecutive month this year. With this figure, the automaker has also set a new record for selling the most Alto units in a single month.