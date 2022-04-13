Locally Assembled Haval H6 1.5T Gets a Major Price Cut

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) will soon begin taking orders for locally assembled Haval H6 SUVs. According to recent reports, the automaker will commence bookings for the H6 on April 15, 2022.
This is promising news for the customers as SEWL is launching the locally assembled H6 1.5T at a reduced price. The new price of Haval H6 1.5T is:
|Old Price (Rs.)
|6,849,000
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|6,499,000
|Decrease (Rs.)
|350,000
|Booking Amount (Rs.)
|1,000,000
Details
Haval H6 is a compact crossover SUV launched in Pakistan last year as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle. While the H6 competes with other crossovers in its segment, its closest rivals are MG HS and Changan Oshan X7 Future Sense.
It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which it sends the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
The H6 has several modern features that include:
- 6 Airbags
- 360º Camera
- Traction and Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Collision Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Road Sign Recognition
- Speed Warning
- Wireless Charging
- Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration
- Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents
- Keyless Entry and Go
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Car Location Function
With a price between Chery Tiggo 8 and Hyundai Tucson, SEWL has positioned Haval H6 1.5T close to mid-range crossover SUVs. This will allow H6 to give all SUVs in its segment and in the segment above a run for their money.