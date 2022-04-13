Haval H6 is Getting a More Powerful Locally Assembled Model

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has started the local assembly of Haval SUVs in Pakistan on a commercial scale. As per a recent report, the company will begin taking bookings for locally assembled H6 1.5T and 2.0T All Wheel Drive (AWD) on April 15, 2022.

Haval has beaten MG to the punch, who displayed HS 2.0T AWD at various dealerships across Pakistan late last year. While SEWL is yet to officially reveal the details of the new H6 variant, here are the attributes it is expected to have:

Details

Haval H6 is a compact crossover SUV that was launched in Pakistan last year as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle. While the H6 competes with other crossovers in its segment, its closest rivals are MG HS and Changan Oshan X7 Future Sense.

Performance

While the locally assembled H6 1.5T will be the same as its CBU counterpart, the H6 2.0T AWD will get a huge upgrade in terms of performance. It features a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 224 horsepower (hp) and 385 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to all-four wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The SUV is fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology. It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back.

Features

Being a latest-generation SUV, Haval H6 2.0T AWD will be loaded with features such as:

6 Airbags

360º Camera

Traction and Stability Control

Hill Start Assist and Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Collision Warning

Autonomous Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Wireless Charging

Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration

Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents

Keyless Entry and Go

Electronic Parking Brake

Multiple Drive Modes

Panoramic Sunroof

Ventilated Seats

Heads-up Display (HuD)

Ambient Lighting

Price

The H6 2.0T AWD is a major upgrade over its 1.5T variant, especially in terms of performance. But, a better variant also warrants a bigger price tag. The price of the new H6 variant is:

Ex-Factory Price Rs. 7,499,000 Booking Amount Rs. 1,200,000

With a price of almost Rs. 7.5 million, H6 remains a niche product. However, it has also become a huge threat to MG HS, which is experiencing a huge sales slump after the recent price hike which drove its value up to Rs. 8.9 million.