Haval H6 is Getting a More Powerful Locally Assembled Model

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has started the local assembly of Haval SUVs in Pakistan on a commercial scale. As per a recent report, the company will begin taking bookings for locally assembled H6 1.5T and 2.0T All Wheel Drive (AWD) on April 15, 2022.
Haval has beaten MG to the punch, who displayed HS 2.0T AWD at various dealerships across Pakistan late last year. While SEWL is yet to officially reveal the details of the new H6 variant, here are the attributes it is expected to have:
Details
Haval H6 is a compact crossover SUV that was launched in Pakistan last year as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle. While the H6 competes with other crossovers in its segment, its closest rivals are MG HS and Changan Oshan X7 Future Sense.
Performance
While the locally assembled H6 1.5T will be the same as its CBU counterpart, the H6 2.0T AWD will get a huge upgrade in terms of performance. It features a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 224 horsepower (hp) and 385 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to all-four wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.
The SUV is fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology. It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back.
Features
Being a latest-generation SUV, Haval H6 2.0T AWD will be loaded with features such as:
- 6 Airbags
- 360º Camera
- Traction and Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist and Descent Control
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Collision Warning
- Autonomous Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Wireless Charging
- Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration
- Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents
- Keyless Entry and Go
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Ventilated Seats
- Heads-up Display (HuD)
- Ambient Lighting
Price
The H6 2.0T AWD is a major upgrade over its 1.5T variant, especially in terms of performance. But, a better variant also warrants a bigger price tag. The price of the new H6 variant is:
|Ex-Factory Price
|Rs. 7,499,000
|Booking Amount
|Rs. 1,200,000
With a price of almost Rs. 7.5 million, H6 remains a niche product. However, it has also become a huge threat to MG HS, which is experiencing a huge sales slump after the recent price hike which drove its value up to Rs. 8.9 million.