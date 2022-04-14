Zika Virus May Become the Next Pandemic: Researchers

A new outbreak of Zika virus might be closer than we think, warned researchers, with a single mutation potentially enough to trigger an explosive spread.

The disease was declared a global medical emergency in 2016, with infected mothers giving birth to thousands of brain-damaged babies.

According to a BBC report, the researchers have warned against the global outbreak of the virus, urging the world to be on a high alert.

Shapeshifting Virus

Lab work, described in the journal Cell Reports, suggests the virus could easily shift, creating new mutations.

This can affect people who previously built immunity against the previous variants of the virus.

Although the findings are theoretical at the moment, they are a reminder that COVID is not the only danger faced by humankind.

The Spread

Zika spreads by bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes. The insects are found throughout the Americas – except for Canada and Chile, where it is too cold for them to survive – and across Asia.

While for most people Zika is a mild illness with no lasting effects, it is the most dangerous for babies in the womb, causing them to have damaged brain tissue and microcephaly (unusually small head).

Zika Virus