Zika Virus May Become the Next Pandemic: Researchers

A new outbreak of Zika virus might be closer than we think, warned researchers, with a single mutation potentially enough to trigger an explosive spread.
The disease was declared a global medical emergency in 2016, with infected mothers giving birth to thousands of brain-damaged babies.
According to a BBC report, the researchers have warned against the global outbreak of the virus, urging the world to be on a high alert.
Shapeshifting Virus
Lab work, described in the journal Cell Reports, suggests the virus could easily shift, creating new mutations.
This can affect people who previously built immunity against the previous variants of the virus.
Although the findings are theoretical at the moment, they are a reminder that COVID is not the only danger faced by humankind.
The Spread
Zika spreads by bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes. The insects are found throughout the Americas – except for Canada and Chile, where it is too cold for them to survive – and across Asia.
While for most people Zika is a mild illness with no lasting effects, it is the most dangerous for babies in the womb, causing them to have damaged brain tissue and microcephaly (unusually small head).
Zika Virus
- Though the virus is predominantly spread by mosquitoes, it can also be sexually transmitted.
- Very few people die from Zika and only one in five people infected develop symptoms, i.e., fever, a rash, and joint pain.
- Since there is no treatment, the only option is to reduce the risk of being bitten.
- Scientists have begun work on a Zika vaccine to help protect pregnant women.