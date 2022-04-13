FIR Registered Against Local Staff of Nigerian High Commission for Harassing Woman

The Pakistani staff member of a foreign mission in Islamabad was reportedly involved in harassing women.

The first investigation report (FIR) has been registered in Police Station Ratta Amaral, Rawalpindi on 14 March 2022 but the culprit is an absconder.

According to the details, a local driver of a foreign mission namely Kamran Ali Khan, resident of Diplomatic Enclave, G-5/4 Islamabad, has been reportedly found harassing women in the twin cities.

A lady, Nazia Ishaq, filed a report that Kamran used to call from his cell phone number offering to get her a job in the embassy. FIR states that the said person asked her to share personal details including pictures and identity. She urged authorities to arrest the man and punish him according to the laws.

An investigation found that the accused is working as a driver in Nigerian High Commission in Islamabad and has reportedly been involved in immoral activities for a long time. He used to trap innocent girls to please his boss for immoral activities.

The plaintiff was also lured with a job offer and was asked to share pictures and visit High Commission after working hours or on the weekend. An interim bail has been granted to the accused while the police is investigating the matter further.