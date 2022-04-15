Balochistan Govt Eases Hiring Criteria for Teachers

The Balochistan government has eased the process for teachers’ hiring as a one-time move to address the shortage of teachers.

Secretary Secondary Education, Abdul Rauf Baloch, announced this while speaking at the 22nd Local Education Group meeting on Wednesday.

“There is a clear difference between the number of middle and primary schools in the province as there is one middle school for eight primary schools,” Baloch said.

To close the gap, he said that steps were being taken this fiscal year to upgrade 33 primary schools to middle schools and 66 middle schools to high schools.

Further, a plan to upgrade 200 primary schools to middle schools has also been approved for the financial year 2021-22.

“The education department is committed to implementing the Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25 as the promotion of education is the topmost priority of the current government,” he added.

The meeting was attended by all stakeholders, officials of the department, development partners, and other officials. Baloch said that about one million children in the province are enrolled in public schools.

He said that the provincial administration appreciates the endeavors of all key stakeholders and development partners who are dedicated to promoting the education sector in the province.

Secretary Education said that the provincial cabinet had relaxed the recruitment rules to hire more teachers, and their competency training will begin once the recruitment process is completed. He added this initiative will help reactivate inactive schools across the province.