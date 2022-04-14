PTA Writes Another Letter to Youtube for Restoration of Dr. Israr’s Channel

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has once again contacted YouTube regarding the ban on the YouTube Channel of the prominent Religious Scholar, Dr. Israr Ahmed.

This is the second letter that PTA has written to YouTube in two weeks.

ALSO READ Govt Employees Protest Against PM Shehbaz’s Weekly Holiday Decision

In the letter, the authority demanded the social media platform restore the channel of the religious scholar, stating that the channel did not contain any hateful content. PTA further explained that the channel contained lectures on Islamic teachings, and banning the channel has hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims.

PTA also wrote that the unilateral closure of a well-known religious scholar’s channel was unacceptable, and YouTube needed to reconsider its decision.

The YouTube channel had over 3 million subscribers and it was banned on 1 April 2022.