Bankers Express Anger at PM Shehbaz’s Decision on Number of Working Days

Bankers across the country expressed their resentment over an extended working day and addition in daily working hours from the new government and the banking regulator, terming it unfavorable for the well-being of the staff and the working culture of the banking industry.

On Friday, a large number of bankers staged a protest in front of the State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi against the extended working hours for them, particularly during the month of Ramadan. They demanded the banking regulator restore the old working hours for bankers.

Shahid Jamil, a banker based in Islamabad, said the additional working day will not only hurt the productivity of the bankers but it will also increase the cost of branch operations significantly.

It has been observed that staff members of various banks are usually overloaded with extra workload mainly after mid of every month and they already work long shifts. There are selected branches that work on Saturdays with a skeleton staff.

The banking regulator has been advocating gender diversity and inclusion in the banking industry but the implementation of extended working hours and working Saturdays on the directives of the prime minister will discourage women from adopting banking as a career, said Shaista Khan, a banker based in Lahore.

Bankers said that the banking industry is facing a shortage of human resources in the industry, and the new work policy will discourage newcomers to choose banking as a career.

It is pertinent that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced a new work policy for government departments including banks. Accordingly, the officials of the federal government, state-owned organizations, and banks will observe working hours from 8 am to 5 pm including Saturdays.

Employees of the federal government also expressed their displeasure with the new working policy as the decision of salary increment announced by the premier has been taken by the government.

According to labor laws of Pakistan, the weekly working hours should not exceed 48 hours. The daily work hours contain 9 hours shifts with one hour break for lunch and prayers.

The names of the bankers have been changed for their privacy.