PM Shahbaz Seeks Report from FBR About Tax Collection

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday sought a complete report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the tax revenue.

During a meeting with the prime minister, FBR chairman Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq briefed the prime minister about the FBR’s current tax revenues. Dr. Ashfaq apprised the premier about the current tax collection situation and the performance of the FBR.

Talking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Dr. Ashfaq said that the premier has directed to keep the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program on track. He said that the prime minister has also emphasized meeting the annual tax target.

The chairman hoped that the FBR would be able to collect Rs. 6,100 billion in taxes in the current financial year. He said that the FBR will give a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the tax targets.

Dr Ashfaq further announced that the scheme of giving rewards to the taxpayers under Point of Sale (POS) registration would continue. He hoped that the current pace of tax collection will be maintained, adding that the tax returns are encouraging this month as well.