Dale Steyn Reveals Why He Wants to Visit Pakistan

Legendary South African pacer, Dale Steyn took to Twitter to reveal the reason why he would like to visit Pakistan. In a question and answer session on Twitter, Steyn was asked if he would like to visit Pakistan, to which he replied that he surely would as he has a fishing date with young Pakistani cricketer, Azam Khan.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistani Superstars in County Championship Live

Steyn is renowned for his love for fishing as he regularly updates his social media followers with his fishing trips. The legendary pacer stated that he would like to do the same with his friend, Azam Khan, in Pakistan.

Steyn and Azam developed a close friendship during their stint together for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6. The two share similar interests including music and fishing and were seen singing together in a video uploaded by Steyn on his Instagram account during PSL 6.

Yes! I have a fishing date with Azam Khan — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 14, 2022

Azam Khan responded to Steyn’s comments as he welcomed the legend to Pakistan.

Hahah anytime Legend.👍🏻 — M Azam Khan (@MAzamKhan45) April 14, 2022

Steyn toured Pakistan only once in 2007 during his 16-year international career. He then toured the country while playing in the PSL for Islamabad United in 2020. He returned back next year to represent Quetta Gladiators.