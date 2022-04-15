How to Watch Pakistani Superstars in County Championship Live

The second round of the 2022 County Championship started yesterday with six Pakistani players in action. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali made their debuts in County cricket while Mohammad Abbas and Zafar Gohar continued their fine work for their respective sides.

The star of the show was Shan Masood as he continued his magnificent run of form by smashing a double century in the match between Derbyshire and Sussex. This was Shan’s maiden double-century in first-class cricket and he also became the first Pakistani opener to score a double-century in County cricket.

The high-octane action of County cricket will continue on the second day as Hasan Ali looks to shine with the ball and Rizwan looks to get off to a solid start with the bat. The fans in Pakistan can watch their favorite Pakistani stars in action through County cricket live streaming because matches aren’t being broadcasted in Pakistan.

All the action will be live-streamed on YouTube as the clubs broadcast the matches on their respective channels.

Here are the links to watch the matches:

Fixture Pakistani Players Match Link Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Haris Rauf & Zafar Gohar LINK Lancashire vs Kent Hasan Ali LINK N/A Hampshire vs Surrey Mohammad Abbas LINK Derbyshire vs Sussex Shan Masood & Mohammad Rizwan LINK