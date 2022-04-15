IHC Restores PMC Members a Day After Declaring Their Appointment Illegal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has overturned the decision issued by a single-member bench against the appointment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) members.

According to details, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the single-member bench had declared the appointment of PMC’s members as illegal on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Police Arrests Culprit Who Threatened Australian Team

As a result, PMC President, Dr. Arshad Taqi, and Vice President, Mohammad Ali Raza, along with Rashana Zafar, Tariq Ahmed Khan, Dr. Rumina Hassan, Dr. Asif Loya, and Dr. Anisur Rehman—other PMC members—were removed.

However, PMC President, Dr. Arshad Taqi, immediately filed an appeal against the decision of the single-member bench. Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the review petition and suspended the decision on Thursday.

In October 2019, PMC replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC) as the country’s apex healthcare education regulatory body after President Arif Alvi promulgated the PMC Ordinance 2019.

ALSO READ Residents of Karachi Forced to Pray Taraweeh Without Electricity

In February 2020, IHC had restored PMDC. However, in September, a joint session of parliament had unanimously approved the PMC Act 2020. The federal government had notified the appointment of PMC President, Vice President, and other members.

A few months later, a petition had challenged the appointment of PMC council members in IHC. The decision was announced in favor of the petition earlier this week. However, it only took IHC’s judges a day to strike the judgment of their fellow judge.