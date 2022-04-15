Police Arrests Culprit Who Threatened Australian Team

Faisalabad Police has arrested the man who called the Australian Interior Minister threatening him to attack the Australian team in Lahore.

Culprit named Irfan reportedly threatened the Australian minister while Australian team was residing in Lahore. The man has confessed the crime after Faisalabad Police arrested him. The accused lives in Sarfraz Colony and tried to create hurdles in the path of historic home series by sending threats to attack Australian team during the ODI and T20I series in Lahore.

In March 2022, Australia toured Pakistan for the first time since 1998. The home series was a big success for Pakistan cricket as PCB generated massive revenue from Test, ODI and T20I series.

The tour was of prime importance for the revival of cricket in the country after uncertainty created by New Zealand’s last-minute cancelation last year. In 2021, New Zealand had canceled the tour hours before the first match on receiving bogus threats.