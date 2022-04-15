Residents of Karachi Forced to Pray Taraweeh Without Electricity

Soaring temperature with several hours-long load shedding of electricity has made the lives of citizens extremely difficult. Contrary to the official claims, citizens are experiencing load shedding during Sehar, Iftar, and Taraweeh as well.

In Karachi, K-Electric has been unable to cater to the increased demand for electricity. As a result, citizens have been offering congregational Taraweeh prayers without electricity in mosques.

ALSO READ Demographic Survey Reveals Average Age as Infant Mortality and Birth Rates Decline

The areas facing hours-long load shedding include Korangi, Landhi, Railway Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Paposh Nagar, Liaquat Market, Malir, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Citizens of these areas have claimed that K-Electric is neither registering their complaints nor resolving the issue. They have asked K-Electric to cater to the demand of the provincial capital.

ALSO READ NITB to Introduce New Version of E-office in Divisions and Organizations

Earlier this week, a high-level meeting was held to assess the situation of load shedding in the country. Power Division officials told the meeting that there is no shortage of electricity in the country.

The load shedding is because 27 power plants are producing less than normal electricity due to either shortage of fuel or technical issues. Nine power plants are facing a shortage of gas, RLNG, and coal while the remaining are grappling with technical faults.