Ramiz Raja Announces Historic PSL-Like Pakistan Junior League

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has announced the launch of a PSL like league for junior cricketers in a historic move. The aim of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) is to provide the young cricketers in the country the perfect platform to hone their skills as they compete with top young cricketers from across the world.

The first edition of PJL is scheduled to be held in October 2022 as PCB looks to finalize the details in the next few months. The PCB has invited interested parties to bid for the rights of title sponsorship, live streaming, category sponsorships, and team franchises.

Ramiz Raja expressed his delight at the announcement of a one of it’s kind tournament, saying:

“Initiatives like the PJL are all about creating opportunities for cricketers, identifying the talent, nurturing them into world-class players and closing the gap between domestic and international cricket. A young apprentice can be molded into a genius with right environment, which we intend to create in this format.”

Ramiz further revealed that the PJL is a similar concept to the PSL where the city-based teams will pick up young cricketers from around the world through a draft system. The PCB Chairman added that the PJL will further help and enhance the skills of the young cricketers and the initiative is in line with their recently announced PCB Junior Pathways Program.