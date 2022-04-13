PCB to Hire Firm for Scrutiny of Cricket Clubs in a Historic Move

For the first time in history, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire an independent firm for the scrutiny of cricket clubs across the country. The independent firm will ensure that the financial and technical side of the cricket club is running smoothly and no unlawful practices are taking place.

Pakistan currently has 3,882 cricket clubs active currently across the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a total of 844 cricket clubs in the province while Sindh has 670, Central Punjab has 788, Southern Punjab has 517, Balochistan has 512 and Northern has 491.

All these clubs will be heavily scrutinized by the independent firm as PCB looks to improve the infrastructure at the grassroots level. The scrutiny of the cricket clubs will ensure that the players and coaching staff involved with the club are being provided with the required equipment and facilities to function at the top level.

PCB has issued a tender notice for the firms/organizations to apply for the landmark project.

The latest move is in line with PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja’s vision of improving the infrastructure of cricket across the country. He recently announced a fully-funded program for 100 young cricketers in the country in the National High Performance Center (NHPC). Two independent companies, Engro Corp. and BRB group will bear the costs of the historic project.